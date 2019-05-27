Log in
DO & CO AG    DOCO   AT0000818802

DO & CO AG

(DOCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 05/27 11:36:25 am
77 EUR   +6.94%
11:25aDO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT :
EQ
03/27LUFTHANSA LOOKING TO MERGE EUROPEAN CATERING UNIT WITH PEER : sources
RE
02/21DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a Financial report
EQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:

05/27/2019 | 11:25am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:

27-May-2019 / 17:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft announces that THY DO & CO ?kram Hizmetleri A.?., a joint company of DO & CO and Türk Hava Yollari A.O (Turkish Airlines), has signed a catering contract with Turkish Airlines for a duration of 15 years for all domestic, international and charter flights of Turkish Airlines from airports in Turkey. Furthermore, the agreement provides for the sale of the hotel in Istanbul from THY DO & CO ?kram Hizmetleri A.? to Turkish Airlines.

 

The consumption of these transactions is subject to several conditions precedent, in particular the clearance by the competent competition authorities.



Contact:
Mag. Daniela Schrenk
Group Legal Department

27-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 (1) 535 0644 1010
Fax: +43 (1) 74000-1089
E-mail: investor.relations@doco.com
Internet: www.doco.com
ISIN: AT0000818802
WKN: 81880
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 816273

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

816273  27-May-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=816273&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 847 M
EBIT 2019 52,1 M
Net income 2019 26,7 M
Debt 2019 76,7 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 26,23
P/E ratio 2020 22,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 702 M
Chart DO & CO AG
Duration : Period :
DO & CO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 97,3 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Attila Dogudan Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Bierwirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Konrad Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Thurn-Vrints Member-Supervisory Board
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DO & CO AG-10.00%786
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%29 519
AENA23.09%28 078
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.34.02%19 000
GROUPE ADP-6.22%17 205
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD13.08%11 891
