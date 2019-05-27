DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft announces that THY DO & CO ?kram Hizmetleri A.?., a joint company of DO & CO and Türk Hava Yollari A.O (Turkish Airlines), has signed a catering contract with Turkish Airlines for a duration of 15 years for all domestic, international and charter flights of Turkish Airlines from airports in Turkey. Furthermore, the agreement provides for the sale of the hotel in Istanbul from THY DO & CO ?kram Hizmetleri A.? to Turkish Airlines. The consumption of these transactions is subject to several conditions precedent, in particular the clearance by the competent competition authorities.



