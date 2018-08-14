|
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
08/14/2018 | 02:55am EDT
|
14.08.2018 / 08:51
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q1
German: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q1_2018.pdf
English: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q1_2018.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Stephansplatz 12
|
|1010 Wien
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.doco.com
|
|
Sales 2019
|
885 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
55,3 M
|
Net income 2019
|
26,2 M
|
Debt 2019
|
76,9 M
|
Yield 2019
|
1,62%
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
20,19
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
18,12
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,70x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
0,68x
|
Capitalization
|
544 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|
4
|Average target price
|
43,0 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
-20%