DO & CO AG    DOCO   AT0000818802

DO & CO AG (DOCO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/14 09:21:27 am
54.65 EUR   +1.20%
03:15aDO & CO AKTIENG :
EQ
02:55aDO & CO AKTIENG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
07/19DO & CO AKTIENG :
EQ
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

0
08/14/2018 | 02:55am EDT

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

14.08.2018 / 08:51
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Interim report Q1
German: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q1_2018.pdf English: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q1_2018.pdf


14.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.doco.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

713957  14.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=713957&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 885 M
EBIT 2019 55,3 M
Net income 2019 26,2 M
Debt 2019 76,9 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 20,19
P/E ratio 2020 18,12
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 544 M
Chart DO & CO AG
Duration : Period :
DO & CO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 43,0 €
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Attila Dogudan Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Bierwirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Konrad Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Thurn-Vrints Member-Supervisory Board
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DO & CO AG12.62%620
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%28 091
AENA-7.69%26 908
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS19.05%21 615
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.33.81%16 385
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD1.70%11 843
