DO & CO AG    DOCO   AT0000818802

DO & CO AG

(DOCO)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

02/21/2019 | 03:45am EST

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

21.02.2019 / 09:40
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Interim report Q3
German: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q3_2018.pdf English: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q3_2018.pdf


21.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.doco.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

779593  21.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=779593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 855 M
EBIT 2019 53,6 M
Net income 2019 26,7 M
Debt 2019 74,2 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 29,69
P/E ratio 2020 25,31
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 794 M
Chart DO & CO AG
Duration : Period :
DO & CO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 94,4 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Attila Dogudan Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Bierwirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Konrad Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Thurn-Vrints Member-Supervisory Board
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DO & CO AG1.88%900
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%30 784
AENA13.44%26 175
GROUPE ADP3.69%19 322
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.7.37%15 620
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD2.53%11 153
