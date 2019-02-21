DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report



21.02.2019 / 09:40

Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report: Interim report Q3

German: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q3_2018.pdf English: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q3_2018.pdf

