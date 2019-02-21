|
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
02/21/2019 | 03:45am EST
21.02.2019 / 09:40
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q3_2018.pdf
English: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q3_2018.pdf
|English
|DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
|Stephansplatz 12
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|www.doco.com
Sales 2019
855 M
EBIT 2019
53,6 M
Net income 2019
26,7 M
Debt 2019
74,2 M
Yield 2019
1,01%
P/E ratio 2019
29,69
P/E ratio 2020
25,31
EV / Sales 2019
1,02x
EV / Sales 2020
0,97x
Capitalization
794 M
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
7
|Average target price
94,4 €
|Spread / Average Target
16%