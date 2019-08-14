|
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
08/14/2019 | 03:05am EDT
|
14.08.2019 / 09:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Stephansplatz 12
|
|1010 Wien
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.doco.com
|
|
|Sales 2020
|921 M
|EBIT 2020
|60,4 M
|Net income 2020
|32,1 M
|Debt 2020
|180 M
|Yield 2020
|1,13%
|P/E ratio 2020
|23,9x
|P/E ratio 2021
|14,6x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,03x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,71x
|Capitalization
|767 M
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Average target price
|
100,38 €
|Last Close Price
|
78,70 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
42,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
27,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
11,5%