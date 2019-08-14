DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report



14.08.2019 / 09:01

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report: Interim report Q1

German: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q1_2019.pdf English: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q1_2019.pdf

