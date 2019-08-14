Log in
DO & CO AG

(DOCO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/14 03:40:07 am
78.35 EUR   -0.44%
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a Financial report
EQ
07/22DO & CO AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/14DO & : Financial Results of the Business Year 2018/2019
PU
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

08/14/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports
14.08.2019 / 09:01

14.08.2019 / 09:01
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Interim report Q1
German: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q1_2019.pdf English: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q1_2019.pdf


14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.doco.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857377  14.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=857377&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
