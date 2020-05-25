DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



Oslo, Norway, 21.5.2020

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Norges Bank

City: Oslo

Country: Norway

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.5.2020



6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 1,99 % 2,06 % 4,05 % 9 744 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2,10 % 1,85 % 3,95 %



Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000818802 194 048 1,99 % SUBTOTAL A 194 048 1,99 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 201 041 2,06 % SUBTOTAL B.1 201 041 2,06 %

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Collateral shares received

Oslo, Norway am 21.5.2020