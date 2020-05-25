Log in
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DOC)
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/25/2020

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.05.2020 / 10:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Oslo, Norway, 21.5.2020

Overview
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Norges Bank
City: Oslo
Country: Norway
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.5.2020

6. Total positions

  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 1,99 % 2,06 % 4,05 % 9 744 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2,10 % 1,85 % 3,95 %  
 


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000818802 194 048   1,99 %  
SUBTOTAL A 194 048 1,99 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 201 041 2,06 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 201 041 2,06 %
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    
 


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Collateral shares received

Oslo, Norway am 21.5.2020


25.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.doco.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1054201  25.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 868 M
EBIT 2020 55,3 M
Net income 2020 20,9 M
Debt 2020 285 M
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
P/E ratio 2021 51,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 442 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 78,35 €
Last Close Price 45,35 €
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Attila Dogudan Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Bierwirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Konrad Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Thurn-Vrints Member-Supervisory Board
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-47.21%481
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-22.90%25 630
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.13%23 600
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-31.91%18 971
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-16.83%17 705
GROUPE ADP-55.05%8 532
