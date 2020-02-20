|
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
02/20/2020 | 03:40am EST
|
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
/ Release of Financial Reports
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
20.02.2020 / 09:34
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
20.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Stephansplatz 12
|
|1010 Wien
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.doco.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
979743 20.02.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|977 M
|EBIT 2020
|63,1 M
|Net income 2020
|31,7 M
|Debt 2020
|238 M
|Yield 2020
|0,88%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|33,3x
|P/E ratio 2021
|19,9x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,20x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,87x
|Capitalization
|935 M
|
|Chart DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
103,81 €
|Last Close Price
|
96,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
20,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
8,14%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-6,25%