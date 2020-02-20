Log in
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DOCO)
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

02/20/2020 | 03:40am EST

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

20.02.2020 / 09:34
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report Type: Interim report Q3

Language: German
Address: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q3_2019.pdf

Language: English
Address: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q3_2019.pdf

20.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.doco.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

979743  20.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=979743&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 977 M
EBIT 2020 63,1 M
Net income 2020 31,7 M
Debt 2020 238 M
Yield 2020 0,88%
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,87x
Capitalization 935 M
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 103,81  €
Last Close Price 96,00  €
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Attila Dogudan Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Bierwirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Konrad Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Thurn-Vrints Member-Supervisory Board
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT11.63%1 010
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%31 014
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-0.62%27 440
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.34%23 244
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-8.47%19 848
GROUPE ADP-4.03%18 051
