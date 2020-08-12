|
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
08/12/2020 | 02:50am EDT
|
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
/ Release of Financial Reports
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
12.08.2020 / 08:48
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Stephansplatz 12
|
|1010 Wien
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.doco.com
|
|Sales 2021
|
526 M
616 M
616 M
|Net income 2021
|
-19,1 M
-22,3 M
-22,3 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
403 M
473 M
473 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-17,8x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
410 M
483 M
481 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,55x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,85x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 726
|Free-Float
|67,6%
|
|Chart DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
59,09 €
|Last Close Price
|
42,10 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
73,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
40,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
6,89%