DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft    DOC   AT0000818802

DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DOC)
  Report
08/12/2020 | 02:50am EDT

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports
12.08.2020 / 08:48
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report Type: Interim report Q1

Language: German
Address: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q1_2020.pdf

Language: English
Address: http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q1_2020.pdf

12.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.doco.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1115859  12.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1115859&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 526 M 616 M 616 M
Net income 2021 -19,1 M -22,3 M -22,3 M
Net Debt 2021 403 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 410 M 483 M 481 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 10 726
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 59,09 €
Last Close Price 42,10 €
Spread / Highest target 73,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Attila Dogudan Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Bierwirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Hoffmann-Ostenhof Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Neuberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-50.99%483
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED140.90%60 241
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-28.28%24 471
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-27.51%21 822
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-10.82%19 486
GROUPE ADP-48.13%10 640
