DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft    DOCO   AT0000818802

DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DOCO)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DO & : Gategroup to buy Lufthansa's catering business in Europe

11/26/2019 | 09:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: Gate Gourmet staff loads a trolley aboard an Airbus A320-214 of Swiss airlines at Zurich airport

Lufthansa said on Tuesday it is selling the European operations of its catering division LSG to Switzerland's Gategroup, part of the German carrier's plans to focus on its airline business.

Reuters had earlier reported that Gategroup was close to a deal to buy the European part of Lufthansa's LSG unit.

Lufthansa had put the business up for sale as it struggles with low margins in a competitive market, people close to the matter had said, adding that Lufthansa's supervisory board was expected to sign off on the deal on Dec. 3. There were no details on the price.

"The sale is part of Lufthansa's new strategy to focus on its airline business. Furthermore, the sale enables the new owner to further develop the catering business," Lufthansa said in a statement. It said the deal was subject to approval by the supervisory board as well as competition authorities.

Gategroup had no immediate comment.

Airline catering company Gategroup's offer topped that of industry rival Do&Co and the two had been the last remaining contenders in a long drawn out auction, sources familiar with the process said.

Do&Co was not available for comment.

Gategroup is owned by Singapore state fund Temasek and Asian investment firm RRJ Capital, who took over the company in several steps from Chinese conglomerate HNA. Gategroup operates the Gategourmet brand.

Earlier this year, Lufthansa's CEO Carsten Spohr said the airline's catering business was being challenged by the large number of locations it serves, high staff costs and exposure to currency exchange rates.

Union verdi had urged Lufthansa to scrap the sale or at least to make sure that jobs and employee rights were preserved in any deal.

The sale of LSG's European operations will be followed by an auction for its international business, which is expected to start in the first quarter, the sources added.

In its third quarter report, Lufthansa had said the formal sales process for LSG's European catering activities and the negotiation on a follow-on catering contract was progressing, with results expected year-end.

While details about the purchase price have not yet emerged, company sources had said in the past Lufthansa might receive just a small amount of money for LSG's European operations.

In its financial report, Lufthansa had said that assets held for sale worth 393 million euros (£336 million) and liabilities worth 639 million related to the planned disposal of its European catering activities.

In the first six months, Lufthansa's catering revenues increased by 4% to 1.6 billion euros, while earnings before interest and tax contracted by 18% to 33 million.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Klaus Lauer; editing by Thomas Seythal/Alexandra Hudson/Jane Merriman)

By Arno Schuetze and Klaus Lauer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -1.84% 80.2 End-of-day quote.0.25%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 0.58% 17.25 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 976 M
EBIT 2020 63,2 M
Net income 2020 30,4 M
Debt 2020 228 M
Yield 2020 1,05%
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 781 M
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 100,24  €
Last Close Price 80,20  €
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Attila Dogudan Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Bierwirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Konrad Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Thurn-Vrints Member-Supervisory Board
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT0.25%860
AENA S.M.E., S.A.22.65%27 493
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.47.81%20 549
GROUPE ADP7.79%19 431
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED34.03%13 797
FRAPORT24.27%7 895
