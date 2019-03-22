Log in
doBank : Press Release Board of Directors March 22, 2019

03/22/2019 | 11:55am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MARCH 22, 2019

Rome, 22 March 2019 - doBank S.p.A. ("doBank") reports that on March 22, 2019 the Board of Directors has resolved to submit the following documents to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting of April 17, 2019:

  • Annual Report on remuneration and incentive policies; (Sec. I 2019 Remuneration Policy and Sec. II 2018 implementation)

  • 2019 Incentive Plan based on financial instruments (with the Consob Information Document for the 2019 share plan attached)

  • Severance Pay Policy

The Board of Directors has also approved the Pillar III public disclosure as of December 31, 2018.

The information document related to the 2019 incentive Plan based on financial instruments and the documentation relating to the remuneration policies to be submitted to the approval of the upcoming Shareholders' meeting will be made available to the public at the company's headquarters, on the authorized storage system and on the company's website in the "Governance / Shareholders' meeting of April 17, 2019" section by the statutory deadlines.

**** doBank S.p.A.

doBank, listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) organised and operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. since July 2017, is a leader in Italy in the business of managing primarily non-performing loans. With more than 18 years of experience in the sector, the Group is a long-standing partner of leading financial institutions and national and international investors. It had a portfolio of assets under management of €82 billion (in terms of gross book value) at December 31, 2018. Managing all phases of the loan lifecycle with an advanced operational approach and the highest servicer ratings in Europe, in 2018 the Group had gross revenues of about €234 million, with an EBITDA margin of 36% and strong cash generation.

Contatti

Image Building

Investor Relations

doBank S.p.A.

doBank S.p.A.

Simona Raffaelli - Emilia Pezzini

Fabio Ruffini

dobank@imagebuilding.it

06 479793154

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ __

Disclaimer

doBank S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 15:54:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 377 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 56,7 M
Finance 2019 75,0 M
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 17,11
P/E ratio 2020 10,95
EV / Sales 2019 2,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 1 031 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Mangoni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni Castellaneta Chairman
Francesco Colasanti Director
Nunzio Guglielmino Independent Director
Giovanni Lo Storto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOBANK SPA39.43%1 173
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
