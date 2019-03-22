doBank : Press Release Board of Directors March 22, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MARCH 22, 2019

Rome, 22 March 2019 - doBank S.p.A. ("doBank") reports that on March 22, 2019 the Board of Directors has resolved to submit the following documents to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting of April 17, 2019:

• Annual Report on remuneration and incentive policies; (Sec. I 2019 Remuneration Policy and Sec. II 2018 implementation)

• 2019 Incentive Plan based on financial instruments (with the Consob Information Document for the 2019 share plan attached)

• Severance Pay Policy

The Board of Directors has also approved the Pillar III public disclosure as of December 31, 2018.

The information document related to the 2019 incentive Plan based on financial instruments and the documentation relating to the remuneration policies to be submitted to the approval of the upcoming Shareholders' meeting will be made available to the public at the company's headquarters, on the authorized storage system and on the company's website in the "Governance / Shareholders' meeting of April 17, 2019" section by the statutory deadlines.

**** doBank S.p.A.

doBank, listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) organised and operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. since July 2017, is a leader in Italy in the business of managing primarily non-performing loans. With more than 18 years of experience in the sector, the Group is a long-standing partner of leading financial institutions and national and international investors. It had a portfolio of assets under management of €82 billion (in terms of gross book value) at December 31, 2018. Managing all phases of the loan lifecycle with an advanced operational approach and the highest servicer ratings in Europe, in 2018 the Group had gross revenues of about €234 million, with an EBITDA margin of 36% and strong cash generation.

Contatti

Image Building Investor Relations doBank S.p.A. doBank S.p.A. Simona Raffaelli - Emilia Pezzini Fabio Ruffini dobank@imagebuilding.it 06 479793154

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ __