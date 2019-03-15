Log in
DOBANK SPA

(DOB)
doBank : Press Release Notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 17 2019

03/15/2019

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF CALL OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 17 2019

Rome, March 15, 2019

The notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 17 April 2019 was published today and is available at the registered office on the Company's website atwww.dobank.com, in the Governance section - "Shareholders' Meeting", as well as at the "eMarket Storage" storage mechanism, managed by Spafid Connect SpA and available on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com.

The notice of call was also published, in extract, in the newspaper MF / Milano Finanza.

**** doBank S.p.A.

doBank, listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) organised and operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. since July 2017, is a leader in Italy in the business of managing primarily non-performing loans. With more than 18 years of experience in the sector, the Group is a long-standing partner of leading financial institutions and national and international investors. It had a portfolio of assets under management of €82 billion (in terms of gross book value) at December 31, 2018. Managing all phases of the loan lifecycle with an advanced operational approach and the highest servicer ratings in Europe, in 2018 the Group had gross revenues of about €234 million, with an EBITDA margin of 36% and strong cash generation.

Contact info

Image Building

Investor Relations

doBank S.p.A.

doBank S.p.A.

Simona Raffaelli - Emilia Pezzini

Fabio Ruffini

dobank@imagebuilding.it

06 47979154

Disclaimer

doBank S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:28:07 UTC
