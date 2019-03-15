doBank : Press Release Notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 17 2019

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF CALL OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 17 2019

Rome, March 15, 2019

The notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 17 April 2019 was published today and is available at the registered office on the Company's website atwww.dobank.com, in the Governance section - "Shareholders' Meeting", as well as at the "eMarket Storage" storage mechanism, managed by Spafid Connect SpA and available on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com.

The notice of call was also published, in extract, in the newspaper MF / Milano Finanza.

