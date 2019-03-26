doBank : Press Release Publication of the 2018 Annual Report and further Shareholders' Meeting Documentation

Log in
03/26/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE 2018 ANNUAL REPORT AND FURTHER

SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING DOCUMENTATION

Rome, 26 March 2019 - doBank S.p.A. ("doBank") informs of the publication, today, of the following documentation:

the Reports and Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018 including the Draft Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, the statements pursuant to art. 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 58/1998, together with the Management Report, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the Independent Auditors;

the Consolidated Reports and Accounts as at 31 December 2018 which include the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Group Management Report and the Independent Auditors' Report.

the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016

the 2018 Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998;

the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (policy 2019 and implementation 2018);

the 2019 Incentive Plan based on financial instruments;

the Severance Payments Policy;

the Illustrative Reports and proposals on the items in the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 17 April 2019.

The documents are available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website at www.dobank.com; in the "Governance / Shareholders' Meeting oh 17 April 2019" section and at the storage facility "eMarket STORAGE" accessible from the website www.emarketstorage.com.

The financial statements and / or summary schedules of the subsidiaries and associated companies of doBank S.p.A. are also available to the public at the registered office, in accordance with the provisions of Article 2429 of the Civil Code.

Pursuant to Article 84-bis of Consob Regulation n. 11971/99 (Issuers Regulation), on the Company's website at www.dobank.com "Governance / Shareholders' Meeting April 17, 2019" and at the centralized storage mechanism called eMarket STORAGE accessible from the website www.emarketstorage.com, are available to the public the information documents relating to the "2019 Incentive Plan, based on financial instruments" with the attached tables prepared in compliance with scheme 7 of Annex 3A of the aforementioned Regulation, containing updated data on the status of implementation of remuneration policies resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 19 April 2018.

****

doBank S.p.A.

doBank, listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) organised and operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. since July 2017, is a leader in Italy in the business of managing primarily non-performing loans. With more than 18 years of experience in the sector, the Group is a long-standing partner of leading financial institutions and national and international investors. It had a portfolio of assets under management of €82 billion (in terms of gross book value) at December 31, 2018. Managing all phases of the loan lifecycle with an advanced operational approach and the highest servicer ratings in Europe, in 2018 the Group had gross revenues of about €234 million, with an EBITDA margin of 36% and strong cash generation.

Contatti

Image Building

Investor Relations

doBank S.p.A.

doBank S.p.A.

Simona Raffaelli - Emilia Pezzini

Fabio Ruffini

dobank@imagebuilding.it

06 479793154

Disclaimer

doBank S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 20:24:06 UTC
