doBank : Resignation of a member of the Board

Verona, 17 October 2018.

RESIGNATION OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD

doBank S.p.A. informs that today it has received the resignation of Ms. Paola Bruno from the role of non-independent and non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company, with immediate effect. Ms. Bruno was part of the Risk and Transactions with Connected Persons Committee.

Ms. Bruno informed that the resignation was due to another recent appointment, not compatible with her role as member of the Board of doBank due to interlocking limitations.

The resignation from the Board does not give rise to any indemnities or other benefits; according to Company records, Ms. Bruno does not own shares in doBank.

doBank wishes to thank Paola Bruno for her valuable contribution to the Company.

The Board of Directors of doBank - made up of eight members following the resignation of Ms. Paola Bruno, including three members in possession of independence requirements - will adopt the appropriate decisions in the coming weeks, informing the market in a timely manner.

doBank, listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) organised and operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. since July 2017, is a leader in Italy in the business of managing primarily non-performing loans. With more than 17 years of experience in the sector, the Group is a long-standing partner of leading financial institutions and national and international investors. It had a portfolio of assets under management of €77 billion (in terms of gross book value) at December 31, 2017. Managing all phases of the loan lifecycle with an advanced operational approach and the highest servicer ratings in Europe, in 2017 the Group had gross revenues of about €213.0 million, with an EBITDA margin of 33% and strong cash generation.

