DSS Announces its AuthentiGuard as a Service Anti-Counterfeiting App is now Available on The App Store

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, is pleased to announce the Company’s new AuthentiGuard as a Service (AGaaS) app is now available on The App Store.

Brands of all shapes and sizes experience counterfeit issues. Those same brands lack the ability to have their packaging engage the consumer, in an economical way. DSS now provides an easy as 1-2-3 solution, with the world’s first syndicated Brand Protection and Consumer Engagement Product.

AGaaS is designed for rapid implementation and empowers the entire supply chain with technology to verify product authenticity. Using the AGaaS platform, manufacturers are provided with a unique high-security multi-layered marking to incorporate in each product, while consumers can download an app via Google Play (coming soon) or The App Store that provides the ability to scan and confirm authenticity of a product, providing a worldwide track and trace solution with real-time reports to track each individual package and flag any counterfeits in the process, as well as the option of adding Augmented Reality marketing messages to improve consumer engagement.

DSS is hosting a webinar for brands interested in learning more about the AGaaS solution. The webinar is ideal for smaller brands as well as printers and packagers seeking new ways to service their customers. Current brand and print customers of DSS will provide insight into their experience with the service and demonstrations of Augmented Reality consumer experiences and authentication systems will be provided.

Event Details:

Topic: "AuthentiGuard as a Service - Authentication as easy as 1-2-3" When: 11:00 am ET, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Time: One (1) Hour Hosts: Mike Buell, VP Business Development (DSS) Register: https://www.dsssecure.com/AGaaS

Still not sure if you should join? CLICK HERE to see real life examples and register today!



DSS Digital executives will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the webinar.



Questions? Contact DSS VP Business Development Mike Buell via email at mbuell@dsssecure.com .



About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.

