DocuSign : Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. ("DocuSign") (Nasdaq: DOCU) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,060,550 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $55.00 per share. Such selling stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,209,082 shares of DocuSign's common stock. DocuSign will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders, and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on September 18, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering of common stock. Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as additional book running managers, and JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Jaffray and William Blair are acting as co-managers, for the proposed offering.

DocuSign also announced today the pricing of $500 million principal amount of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 in a concurrent private placement to qualified institutional buyers, in an offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which we refer to as the notes, or a total of $575 million principal amount of notes if the initial purchasers in the concurrent notes offering exercise in full their option to purchase additional notes. The public offering of common stock is not contingent upon the consummation of the concurrent notes offering, and the concurrent notes offering is not contingent upon the consummation of the public offering of common stock.

The offering of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866- 803-9204 or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 or email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to the offering of common stock has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DocuSign

Founded in 2003, DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act-on, and manage agreements. As part of its cloud-based System of Agreement Platform, DocuSign offers eSignature—the market-leading way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 425,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives.

