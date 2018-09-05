DocuSign : Completes Acquisition of SpringCM

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 eSignature solution as part of its broader platform for automating the agreement process, today announced it has completed its acquisition of SpringCM, a leading cloud-based document generation and contract lifecycle management software company. With SpringCM, DocuSign will accelerate customers' ability to modernize their Systems of Agreement—all the way from preparing to signing, acting-on, and managing agreements.

"Every company is undergoing a digital transformation and automating the foundation of doing business – the agreement process - has never been more strategic," said Dan Springer, CEO, DocuSign. "Now with SpringCM, DocuSign will be able to bring the same simplification and acceleration it brought to eSignature to the rest of the agreement process. I am thrilled to welcome SpringCM to the DocuSign family."

About DocuSign, Inc.

DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) helps organizations become more agree-able by connecting and automating how they prepare, sign, act-on, and manage agreements. As part of our System of Agreement (SofA) Platform, we offer DocuSign eSignature—the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from anywhere, at any time. More than 400,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users worldwide already use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com

About SpringCM

SpringCM helps work flow by delivering an innovative document management and workflow platform, that powers the leading contract lifecycle management (CLM) application. SpringCM empowers companies to become more productive by reducing the time spent managing critical business documents. Intelligent, automated workflows enable document collaboration across an organization from any desktop or mobile device. Delivered through a secure, scalable cloud platform, SpringCM document and contract management solutions seamlessly integrate with Salesforce, or work as a standalone solution.

Every day, more than 600 companies use SpringCM to improve customer experience and get more done, faster. For more information about SpringCM, visit http://www.springcm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information related to the Company, SpringCM and our acquisition of SpringCM that involves substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the SpringCM acquisition, our ability to develop our System of Agreement platform and deliver product innovation, our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities.

Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to successfully integrate SpringCM's operations; our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to SpringCM's business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of SpringCM, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; the negative effects of the consummation of the acquisition on the market price of our common stock or on our operating results; unknown liabilities; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively; and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our prospectus dated April 26, 2018, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2018 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

