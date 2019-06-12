DocuSign : demonstrates industry's next must-have cloud at Momentum 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a broad lineup of world-class speakers, a host of innovation announcements, and a strong vision for the future of agreements, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today kicked off its annual Momentum conference for more than 1500 customers, developers, and partners in San Francisco.

This year's event centers around the DocuSign Agreement Cloud—the recently announced suite of more than a dozen products and over 350 integrations for digitally transforming how organizations prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements.

Today, the company enhanced the DocuSign Agreement Cloud with several new products and features via its latest quarterly update, the DocuSign Summer '19 Release. The company was also joined on stage by Keller Williams, Refinitiv, Shell, the University of California San Francisco, and Walmart to showcase the revenue and productivity impact it can have on real estate, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and retail—among many other industries.

DocuSign Momentum comes on the heels of the company showcasing strong revenue growth and a growing base of paying customers around the world during its Q1 FY 2020 earnings last week. And it all points to what DocuSign CEO Dan Springer believes is substantial potential for the company's expanded solution portfolio.

"Since we unveiled the DocuSign Agreement Cloud in March, we have seen a positive response from existing and potential customers—it is designed to meet their need to manage not just signing, but the entire agreement process both before and after that signature takes place," said Springer. "The fact that we now have over half a million paying customers worldwide bears that out. In addition, given the caliber of customers and partners we have on stage today and the value they are driving with our technology, we believe we are creating the industry's next must-have cloud."

By helping to automate and connect the entire agreement process, the DocuSign Agreement Cloud enables business to be done faster with less risk and lower costs, and to deliver better experiences for customers, partners, and employees. The company continues to innovate in that regard, and as part of the DocuSign Summer '19 Release, several enhancements were announced today:

DocuSign Rooms for Mortgage. Part of the company's broader solution for the real estate industry, DocuSign Rooms for Mortgage accelerates closing times and improves the borrower experience with a secure, digital workspace for everyone involved in the process. Aimed primarily at mortgage lenders, it is flexible enough to support traditional closings via pen and paper, fully digital closings using eNotary, eNote, and Asset Vaulting, or anything in between. The product has been in beta testing since October last year, and is now slated for US availability in mid-July this year.

Conditional Recipients. This feature allows customers to automate their existing workflows by configuring the rules on an envelope and automatically routing it to different recipients. Conditional Recipients is the first advanced recipient routing feature that will be available globally this month (with additional features slated for the DocuSign Fall '19 Release).

eWitness. This capability allows signers to identify a witness and capture their information as part of agreements and deeds. eWitness is targeted towards larger mid-market and enterprise customers and will be available globally this month.

eSignature API v2.1. In a move to strengthen its developer-first experience, DocuSign will now make the API it uses internally available to developers this month. This is expected to give developers access to the very latest features—such as comments, bulk envelopes, and more—and to in turn ensure the DocuSign API continues to originate more than 60% of DocuSign's successful transactions.

During Momentum, DocuSign will also be expanding its commitment to protecting the environment through its DocuSign for Forests initiative—this time in partnership with The Wilderness Society, and environmentalist and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Dave Matthews.

"Since our inception in 2003, we have helped millions of people around the world to replace almost 20 billion sheets of paper with eco-friendly digital processes," said Springer. "We are committed to the continued protection of the environment. That's why we launched the DocuSign for Forests initiative earlier this year to support organizations doing critical work to preserve the world's forests. And I'm looking forward to making a further announcement on that this afternoon."

