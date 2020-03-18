Dods : AIM Rule 17 Notification

Dods Group plc
('Dods' or 'the Company')
AIM Rule 17 Notification
Dods Group plcannounces a change of information in relation to Angela Entwistle, a non-executive director, pursuant to AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.
Angela Entwistle is a director of Devonshire Club (Holdings) Limited and Devonshire Club Limited, which entered into administration on 18 March 2020.
