Dods : AIM Rule 17 Notification

Dods Group plc

('Dods' or 'the Company')

AIM Rule 17 Notification

Dods Group plcannounces a change of information in relation to Angela Entwistle, a non-executive director, pursuant to AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Angela Entwistle is a director of Devonshire Club (Holdings) Limited and Devonshire Club Limited, which entered into administration on 18 March 2020.

