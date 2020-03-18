Log in
DODS GROUP PLC

(DODS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/18 12:35:07 pm
2.9 GBp   +5.45%
01:58pDODS : AIM Rule 17 Notification
PU
01/22DODS : Directorate Change
PU
01/22DODS : releases update on trading for the year ending 31 March 2020
PU
Dods : AIM Rule 17 Notification

03/18/2020 | 01:58pm EDT

Released : 18 Mar 2020

RNS Number : 7044G
Dods Group PLC
18 March 2020

Dods Group plc
('Dods' or 'the Company')

AIM Rule 17 Notification

Dods Group plcannounces a change of information in relation to Angela Entwistle, a non-executive director, pursuant to AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Angela Entwistle is a director of Devonshire Club (Holdings) Limited and Devonshire Club Limited, which entered into administration on 18 March 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Dods Group plc

David Hammond - Executive Chairman 020 7593 5500


www.dodsgroup.com

Liberum (Nomad and Broker)
Neil Patel 020 3100 2000
Cameron Duncan
Louis Davies


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

Dods (Group) plc published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 17:57:00 UTC
