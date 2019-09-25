Dods : AIM Rule 17 Schedule Two (g) Update

Dods Group plc

('Dods', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

AIM Rule 17 Schedule Two (g) Update

Dods Group plc announces the following information relating to directors' disclosure under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

On 14 August 2018, the Company announced that Richard Boon had been appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. In addition to the information in that announcement, Mr Boon's directorships at the time included: Artefact Partners (Holding) Limited, Artefact Partners LLP, GCL Trustees No 5 Limited, FLC Nominees Limited and Portfolio Management Holdings Limited, and, in the previous five years, he had been a director of Local World Holdings Limited.

On 1 August 2018, the Company announced that Dr. David Hammond had been appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Chairman. In addition to the information in that announcement, Dr. Hammond's past directorships in the previous five years included Crimestoppers Enterprises Limited.

On 29 November 2017, the Company announced that Mark Smith and Angela Entwistle had been appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Directors. In addition to the information in that announcement, Mark Smith's directorships in the previous five years included: Inevidence Limited, Teamspirit Limited, Flipside Television Limited, Fast Track Agency Limited, VCCP Holdings Limited, CSM Motorsports Limited, Adconnection Limited, 14 Curzon Street 2 Limited, Curb Group Limited, Curb Media Limited, Meshh Limited and Good Influence Limited. In addition to the information in that announcement, Angela Entwistle's previous directorships in the last five years included Impellam Ventures Limited.

On 5 September 2016, the Company announced that Nitil Patel had been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Director, and Diane Lees CBE has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director. In addition to the information in that announcement, Mr Patel's directorships in the previous five years included: First Class Hero Productions Limited, Zinc Content Limited, Cairns Veterinary Books and Supplies Limited, Reef Television Limited and Inspire Creative and Media Limited. In addition to the information in that announcement, Mrs Lees' current directorships included 11 Bell Yard Mews RTM Company Limited and Imperial War Museum Film Production Limited, and her previous directorships in the last five years included Kids In Museums.

