DODS GROUP PLC    DODS   GB0031129579

DODS GROUP PLC

(DODS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/25 03:00:00 am
6.75 GBp   --.--%
04:38aDODS : AIM Rule 17 Schedule Two (g) Update
PU
09/02DODS : Directorate Change
PU
08/29DODS : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
Company 
News

Dods : AIM Rule 17 Schedule Two (g) Update

09/25/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Released : 25 Sep 2019

RNS Number : 6045N
Dods Group PLC
25 September 2019

Dods Group plc

('Dods', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

AIM Rule 17 Schedule Two (g) Update

Dods Group plc announces the following information relating to directors' disclosure under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

On 14 August 2018, the Company announced that Richard Boon had been appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. In addition to the information in that announcement, Mr Boon's directorships at the time included: Artefact Partners (Holding) Limited, Artefact Partners LLP, GCL Trustees No 5 Limited, FLC Nominees Limited and Portfolio Management Holdings Limited, and, in the previous five years, he had been a director of Local World Holdings Limited.

On 1 August 2018, the Company announced that Dr. David Hammond had been appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Chairman. In addition to the information in that announcement, Dr. Hammond's past directorships in the previous five years included Crimestoppers Enterprises Limited.

On 29 November 2017, the Company announced that Mark Smith and Angela Entwistle had been appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Directors. In addition to the information in that announcement, Mark Smith's directorships in the previous five years included: Inevidence Limited, Teamspirit Limited, Flipside Television Limited, Fast Track Agency Limited, VCCP Holdings Limited, CSM Motorsports Limited, Adconnection Limited, 14 Curzon Street 2 Limited, Curb Group Limited, Curb Media Limited, Meshh Limited and Good Influence Limited. In addition to the information in that announcement, Angela Entwistle's previous directorships in the last five years included Impellam Ventures Limited.

On 5 September 2016, the Company announced that Nitil Patel had been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Director, and Diane Lees CBE has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director. In addition to the information in that announcement, Mr Patel's directorships in the previous five years included: First Class Hero Productions Limited, Zinc Content Limited, Cairns Veterinary Books and Supplies Limited, Reef Television Limited and Inspire Creative and Media Limited. In addition to the information in that announcement, Mrs Lees' current directorships included 11 Bell Yard Mews RTM Company Limited and Imperial War Museum Film Production Limited, and her previous directorships in the last five years included Kids In Museums.

For further information, please contact:

Dods Group plc

Simon Presswell 020 7593 5500

www.dodsgroup.com

Cenkos Securities plc

Nicholas Wells 020 7397 8900

Callum Davidso


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCEAXNSASKNEEF

Disclaimer

Dods (Group) plc published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:37:08 UTC
