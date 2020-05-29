Log in
DOF ASA: Standstill agreement with the international secured lenders of Norskan | DOF ASA News

05/29/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Further to the stock exchange announcement from DOF ASA and DOF Subsea AS on 15 May 2020, DOF ASA ('DOF') is pleased to announce that Norskan Offshore Ltda. ('Norskan') now also has entered into a suspension agreement ('stand-still agreement') with its international secured lenders. Pursuant to said agreement, payments of principal and interest to the secured lenders are suspended until 30 June 2020 on certain customary terms and conditions. Such terms and conditions include customary restrictions on Norskan in the relevant period.
The agreement is part of the efforts of the DOF Group to facilitate the continued dialogue with the secured lenders and bondholders under the DOF Group's bond loans regarding a long-term financial restructuring of the Group. Norskan will continue its constructive dialogue with BNDES regarding suspension of interest payments and instalments to BNDES.


For further information, please contact:
Mons S. Aase, CEO, Tel: +47 91 66 10 12
Hilde Drønen, CFO, Tel: +47 91 66 10 09

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 16:54:02 UTC
