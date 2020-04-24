Log in
04/24/2020 | 10:13am EDT

The Board of Directors has today approved the Annual Report 2019 and the Sustainability Report 2019. Compared to 4th quarter financial report published on 21st of February, main part of the DOF Group's long term debt has been reclassified as short term debt.
The General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday 28th of May 2020 at Storebø in accordance with the financial calendar. Notice of General Meeting and the agenda with attachments will be published through Oslo Børs and www.dof.com.
Notice of General Meeting will also be sent by post to the shareholders.
Helge Møgster has announced that he will resign as Chairman of the Board in DOF ASA. The nomination committee has proposed Hans Olav Lindal as new Chairman of the Board. The proposal will be put forward to the company`s shareholders in the General Meeting on 28th of May.

For further information please contact:
Mons S. Aase, CEO, Tel: +47 91 66 10 12
Hilde Drønen, CFO, Tel: + 47 91 66 10 09

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 14:12:09 UTC
