DOF ASA    DOF   NO0010070063

DOF ASA (DOF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/22 04:19:51 pm
7.755 NOK   -1.34%
08:27pDOF : Financial Report 2nd quarter 2018 | DOF ASA News
PU
08:01pDOF : Financial Report 2nd quarter 2018 for DOF ASA
AQ
08/20DOF : Invitation to presentation of Q2 2018 results
AQ
DOF : Financial Report 2nd quarter 2018 | DOF ASA News

08/22/2018 | 08:27pm CEST

Group operating income for Q2 (management reporting) totals NOK 1,804 million (NOK 1,903 million). Operating profit before depreciation and impairment (EBITDA) totals NOK 560 million (NOK 631 million). Ebitda adjusted for hedge accounting was NOK 594 million (NOK 671 million). Operating profit (EBIT) is NOK 179 million (NOK 62 million), of which depreciation and impairment totals NOK 380 million (NOK 570 million). YTD Ebitda totals NOK 1,039 million (NOK 1,114 million) and YTD Ebit NOK 168 million (NOK -41 million).

The average utilisation of the Group's fleet during the 2nd quarter was 76%, and divided on the segments it was 76% for the subsea fleet, 66% for the AHTS fleet and 88% for the PSV fleet.

An important milestone this quarter was the Skandi Recife (PLSV) delivered and on-hire on an 8-year contract with Petrobras.

The Group's backlog by end June 2018 was approx. NOK 22 billion. During 2nd quarter the Group has been awarded several firm contracts in Brazil and in the North Sea, and project contracts in the Atlantic, Asia Pacific and North America regions.

Please see enclosed Q2 Financial Report 2018.
»> DOF ASA Q2 Financial Report 2018 (PDF)

Webcast is available Thursday, 23rd of August 2018 at 08:30 on www.dof.com.

Contact:
CEO Mons Aase, Tel + 47 91 66 10 12
CFO Hilde Drønen, Tel + 47 91 66 10 09

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 18:26:01 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 7 000 M
EBIT 2018 918 M
Net income 2018 71,0 M
Debt 2018 17 841 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,42
P/E ratio 2019 5,47
EV / Sales 2018 2,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 2 305 M
Chart DOF ASA
Duration : Period :
DOF ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOF ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,5  NOK
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mons Svendal Aase CEO, Director, Head-Investor & Public Relations
Helge Arvid Møgster Chairman
Arnstein Kløvrud Chief Operating Officer
Hilde Drønen CFO, Investor & Public Relations Contact
Helge Singelstad Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOF ASA26.77%275
SUBSEA 7-6.95%4 437
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY64.52%3 880
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-6.34%3 723
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED26.69%3 650
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 379
