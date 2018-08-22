DOF : Financial Report 2nd quarter 2018 | DOF ASA News

Group operating income for Q2 (management reporting) totals NOK 1,804 million (NOK 1,903 million). Operating profit before depreciation and impairment (EBITDA) totals NOK 560 million (NOK 631 million). Ebitda adjusted for hedge accounting was NOK 594 million (NOK 671 million). Operating profit (EBIT) is NOK 179 million (NOK 62 million), of which depreciation and impairment totals NOK 380 million (NOK 570 million). YTD Ebitda totals NOK 1,039 million (NOK 1,114 million) and YTD Ebit NOK 168 million (NOK -41 million).

The average utilisation of the Group's fleet during the 2nd quarter was 76%, and divided on the segments it was 76% for the subsea fleet, 66% for the AHTS fleet and 88% for the PSV fleet.

An important milestone this quarter was the Skandi Recife (PLSV) delivered and on-hire on an 8-year contract with Petrobras.

The Group's backlog by end June 2018 was approx. NOK 22 billion. During 2nd quarter the Group has been awarded several firm contracts in Brazil and in the North Sea, and project contracts in the Atlantic, Asia Pacific and North America regions.

Please see enclosed Q2 Financial Report 2018.

»> DOF ASA Q2 Financial Report 2018 (PDF)

Webcast is available Thursday, 23rd of August 2018 at 08:30 on www.dof.com.



Contact:

CEO Mons Aase, Tel + 47 91 66 10 12

CFO Hilde Drønen, Tel + 47 91 66 10 09