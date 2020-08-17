DOF ASA will release the Q2 results 2020 on Friday 21 August 2020.

The presentation will be held as a webcast available on www.dof.com/webcast at 08:30 CET the same day.

The presentation will be held by CEO Mons S. Aase and CFO Hilde Drønen.

You are invited to attend a conference call following the presentation at 09:30. If you are interested in attending, we request that you register with Margrethe R. Østervold, e-mail mro@dof.com, within Tuesday 18 August at 12:00. Note that a link to join the conference call will be made available via e-mail to those who register, and for convenience, the link will also be publicly available on the DOF webcast webpage.