Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  DOF ASA    DOF   NO0010070063

DOF ASA

(DOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DOF : Invitation to presentation of Q2 2020 results | DOF ASA News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 09:23am EDT

DOF ASA will release the Q2 results 2020 on Friday 21 August 2020.
The presentation will be held as a webcast available on www.dof.com/webcast at 08:30 CET the same day.
The presentation will be held by CEO Mons S. Aase and CFO Hilde Drønen.
You are invited to attend a conference call following the presentation at 09:30. If you are interested in attending, we request that you register with Margrethe R. Østervold, e-mail mro@dof.com, within Tuesday 18 August at 12:00. Note that a link to join the conference call will be made available via e-mail to those who register, and for convenience, the link will also be publicly available on the DOF webcast webpage.

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 13:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DOF ASA
09:23aDOF : Invitation to presentation of Q2 2020 results | DOF ASA News
PU
07:57aDOF : Invitation to presentation of Q2 2020 results
AQ
08/13DOF : Subsea awarded multiple contracts in the Atlantic region | DOF ASA News
PU
08/13DOF : Subsea awarded multiple contracts in the Atlantic region
AQ
08/12DOF : Rederi AS - Sale of vessels | DOF ASA News
PU
08/12DOF : Rederi AS - Sale of vessels
AQ
08/07DOF : Subsea awarded contracts in APAC region | DOF ASA News
PU
08/07DOF : Subsea awarded contracts in APAC region
AQ
07/02DOF : Standstill agreements with secured lenders and extension of short term cre..
AQ
07/01DOF : Standstill agreements with secured lenders and extension of short term cre..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 424 M 950 M 950 M
Net income 2020 -224 M -25,3 M -25,3 M
Net Debt 2020 18 916 M 2 134 M 2 134 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 185 M 20,7 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 440
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart DOF ASA
Duration : Period :
DOF ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOF ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,60 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mons Svendal Aase Chief Executive Officer
Hans Olav Lindal Chairman
Sigbjørn Stangeland Chief Operating Officer-Marine
Hilde Drønen Chief Financial Officer
Helge Singelstad Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOF ASA-61.78%21
WORLEY LIMITED-41.02%3 375
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-33.47%3 123
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-31.91%2 386
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-48.93%1 792
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-23.64%1 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group