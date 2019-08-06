DOF : Long term contract for PSV Skandi Feistein with Esso Australia | DOF ASA News

DOF Rederi AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of DOF ASA, has signed a 5-year contract for the PSV Skandi Feistein with Esso Australia Pty Ltd.

The contract will commence in second half 2019. Skandi Feistein is a large PSV built in Norway in 2011.

Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF ASA comments: 'This is a very important win for us. It is our first long term contract with Esso in Australia and an important step in our strategy of growing our fleet in the APAC region. I think this award is further proof of our ability to deliver world class services on a global basis.'

For further information, please contact:

CEO Mons S. Aase, +47 91 66 10 12

CFO Hilde Drønen, +47 91 66 10 09