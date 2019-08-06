Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  DOF ASA    DOF   NO0010070063

DOF ASA

(DOF)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 08/06 09:38:44 am
3.1080 NOK   -4.52%
03:05aDOF : Long term contract for PSV Skandi Feistein with Esso Australia | DOF ASA News
PU
07/31DOF : New share capital
AQ
07/31DOF : New share capital
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DOF : Long term contract for PSV Skandi Feistein with Esso Australia | DOF ASA News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DOF Rederi AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of DOF ASA, has signed a 5-year contract for the PSV Skandi Feistein with Esso Australia Pty Ltd.
The contract will commence in second half 2019. Skandi Feistein is a large PSV built in Norway in 2011.
Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF ASA comments: 'This is a very important win for us. It is our first long term contract with Esso in Australia and an important step in our strategy of growing our fleet in the APAC region. I think this award is further proof of our ability to deliver world class services on a global basis.'
For further information, please contact:
CEO Mons S. Aase, +47 91 66 10 12
CFO Hilde Drønen, +47 91 66 10 09

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 07:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOF ASA
03:05aDOF : Long term contract for PSV Skandi Feistein with Esso Australia | DOF ASA N..
PU
07/31DOF : New share capital
AQ
07/31DOF : New share capital
AQ
07/15DOF : Subsea contract awards | DOF ASA News
PU
07/10DOF : Notice from bondholder meeting DOF Subsea AS | DOF ASA News
PU
07/04DOF : New share capital
AQ
06/26DOF : Update on refinancing and covenant amendments - DOF Subsea AS
AQ
06/10PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : DOF ASA - Extension contract in Brazil
AQ
05/27DOF : Ordinary general meeting DOF ASA
AQ
05/20DOF ASA : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 6 789 M
EBIT 2019 977 M
Net income 2019 -43,2 M
Debt 2019 18 437 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 2,82x
EV / Sales2019 2,86x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 979 M
Chart DOF ASA
Duration : Period :
DOF ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOF ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,26  NOK
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mons Svendal Aase CEO, Director, Head-Investor & Public Relations
Helge Arvid Møgster Chairman
Arnstein Kløvrud Chief Operating Officer
Hilde Drønen CFO, Investor & Public Relations Contact
Helge Singelstad Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOF ASA1.72%110
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED33.36%5 383
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING6.53%3 326
SUBSEA 78.16%3 045
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY2.78%2 448
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group