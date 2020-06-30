Log in
DOF ASA    DOF   NO0010070063

DOF ASA

(DOF)
DOF : Result of Bondholders' Meeting | DOF ASA News

06/30/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

DOF ASA News

We refer to summons dated 16 June 2020, issued at the request of bondholders holding in excess of 10% of the DOFSUB07, to consider the appointment of new advisors in connection with the contemplated financial restructuring of the Issuer and its subsidiaries.
In a bondholders' meeting held today 30 June 2020, the proposal to change advisors did not get the votes required under the bond agreements.
See enclosed Result of the meeting on 30 June 2020.
»> Result of Bondholders' Meeting (PDF)
For further information, please contact:
Mons S. Aase, CEO Tel: +47 91 66 10 12
Hilde Drønen, CFO Tel: +47 91 66 10 09

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 17:13:03 UTC
