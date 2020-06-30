DOF ASA News

We refer to summons dated 16 June 2020, issued at the request of bondholders holding in excess of 10% of the DOFSUB07, to consider the appointment of new advisors in connection with the contemplated financial restructuring of the Issuer and its subsidiaries.

In a bondholders' meeting held today 30 June 2020, the proposal to change advisors did not get the votes required under the bond agreements.

See enclosed Result of the meeting on 30 June 2020.

»> Result of Bondholders' Meeting (PDF)

For further information, please contact:

Mons S. Aase, CEO Tel: +47 91 66 10 12

Hilde Drønen, CFO Tel: +47 91 66 10 09