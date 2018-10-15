Log in
DOF : Senior Executive appointment in DOF Subsea | DOF ASA News

10/15/2018 | 10:23am CEST

DOF Subsea is pleased to announce that Mr. Steinar Riise has been appointed as CCO for DOF Subsea effective November 1st, 2018.
As CCO Mr. Riise will focus on securing commercial growth and success within our defined strategic areas of IMR, Survey, Mooring, Diving and Light Construction businesses, and have key relationships with DOF Subsea's internal and external stakeholders globally.
Mr. Riise holds a master's degree from the University of Stavanger and has more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry of which the last 15 years in senior management roles. He has held senior management roles such as Project Director, Commercial Director, and Engineering Manager in Subsea 7 Norway. Prior to joining DOF Subsea, Mr. Riise has been engaged with setting up and leading Ocean Installer delivering full EPCI services for the SURF market through its establishment in Stavanger, Aberdeen, Houston, Dubai, Perth and Rio de Janeiro.
Mons Aase, CEO, says 'The appointment of Mr. Riise is an important step towards realizing our vision of being a world-class integrated offshore company, delivering marine services and subsea solutions responsibly, balancing risk and opportunity in a sustainable way, together, every day. I look forward to working closely with our new CCO and I welcome Steinar to DOF Subsea'.
DOF Subsea congratulates Mr. Riise with his new role and wishes him success with his responsibilities.

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 08:22:01 UTC
