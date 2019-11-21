DOF : Subsea secures several contracts in the APAC region | DOF ASA News

DOF Subsea is pleased to announce several contract-awards in the Asia-Pacific region, securing 130 days vessel and resource utilisation into Q1 2020.

The contracts, for undisclosed clients in New Zealand and South East Asia, will see Skandi Hercules commence operations in December 2019 for a major operator. Additionally, Skandi Singapore will commence construction operations in early January 2020 in South East Asia.

In a statement Mons Aase, CEO DOF Subsea, said, 'These are important awards for us securing good utilisation for our vessel and resources in the Asia Pacific Region. We look forward to working with our clients to deliver safe and successful projects.'

For further information, please contact:

Mons S. Aase, CEO, Tel: +47 91 66 10 12

Hilde Drønen, CFO, Tel: + 47 91 66 10 09