DOF ASA    DOF   NO0010070063

DOF ASA

(DOF)
04/24 10:25:29 am
0.69 NOK   -5.22%
DOF : Update - Proposed changes to the Board  | DOF ASA News

04/24/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

Helge Møgster has announced that he will be resigning from the Board of Directors in DOF ASA following the upcoming ordinary General Meeting, after 18 years in the role as chairman. He will also resign as chairman in DOF Subsea AS. It will be proposed to the general meeting of both DOF ASA and DOF Subsea AS that Hans Olav Lindal replaces Helge Møgster as chairman of the two companies. The Group will be facing a very challenging period going forward, with extensive and comprehensive processes related to the refinancing of the Group. This will be demanding for the Board of Directors and the management, and will involve other and extensive requirements. Lindal has extensive experience and competence corresponding well to these challenges, and it is considered to be in the best interests of the company and shareholders that he will be leading the Board of Directors through this phase. Møgster will still be heavily engaged in the company, and will focus his efforts on his ownership role.
For further information please contact:
Mons S. Aase, CEO, Tel: +47 91 66 10 12
Hilde Drønen, CFO, Tel: + 47 91 66 10 09

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 18:22:02 UTC
