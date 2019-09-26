Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret A.S.

DOGUS OTOMOTIV SERVIS VE TICARET A.S.

(DOAS)
News 
News

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret : VW in final talks about new plant in Turkey - board member

09/26/2019 | 06:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen is nearing a decision on building a new plant in Turkey, a board member told reporters in Berlin on Thursday.

"We are in final talks with Turkey," said Andreas Tostmann, board member in charge of production, adding he expected the talks to be completed in two weeks, "perhaps earlier."

Giving more details on the plans, sources close to the company said the multi-brand factory would cost more than 1 billion euros (887.45 million pounds).

The sources said the plant would likely produce 300,000 cars a year, the VW Passat and near identical Skoda Superb models, for export to eastern Europe.

It would employ near 4,000 in Manisa near Izmir in western Anatolia and construction could start at the end of 2020 with production starting in 2022, they said.

Volkswagen had been looking into a possible new plant in eastern Europe, with Bulgaria known to have been on the list.

A deal in Turkey could be politically controversial given European Union concerns regarding what it sees as constraints on freedom of expression and demonstration rights under President Tayyip Erdogan. VW's argument is that Turkey is a candidate for EU membership.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Klaus Lauer, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely)
DOGUS OTOMOTIV SERVIS VE TICARET A.S. End-of-day quote.
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.36% 154.44 Delayed Quote.10.77%
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 8 501 M
EBIT 2019 408 M
Net income 2019 30,9 M
Debt 2019 2 223 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 1 230 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,29  TRY
Last Close Price 6,21  TRY
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emir Ali Bilaloglu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kerem Talih General Manager-Financial Affairs
Özlem Denizmen Kocatepe Independent Director
Emine Gülden Özgül Independent Director
Adalet Yasemin Akad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOGUS OTOMOTIV SERVIS VE TICARET A.S.216
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED53.65%6 839
AUTONATION, INC.40.48%4 467
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.15.72%3 830
INCHCAPE PLC13.69%3 127
MONRO INC13.86%2 597
