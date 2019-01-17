Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q1 Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

01/17/2019 | 05:31am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will release financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2019 after the close of regular trading on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q1 fiscal 2019 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Access to the teleconference will be available over the Internet from http://investor.dolby.com/events.cfm or by dialing 1-888-394-8218. International callers can access the conference call at 1-323-701-0225.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, until 9:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers can access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671) and entering the confirmation code 6168733. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, www.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Voice, Dolby Dimension, and Dolby Audio – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work. 

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the Unites States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-F

Investor Contact:
Elena Carr
Dolby Laboratories
415-645-5583
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Tony Carter
Dolby Laboratories
404-316-0201
tony.carter@dolby.com

Dolby Logo Black.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
