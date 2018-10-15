Dolby Laboratories : Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q4 Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will release financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal 2018 after the close of regular trading on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.



Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q4 fiscal 2018 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

Access to the teleconference will be available over the Internet from http://investor.dolby.com/events.cfm or by dialing 1-866-548-4713. International callers can access the conference call at 1-323-794-2093.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, until 9:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers can access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671) and entering the confirmation code 8636587. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, www.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have - in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Voice, and Dolby Audio - revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

Investor Contact:

Dolby LaboratoriesElena Carr, +1-415-645-5583

investor@dolby.com

or

Media Contact:

Dolby LaboratoriesTony Carter, +1-404-316-0201

tony.carter@dolby.com

