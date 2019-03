Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, March 8, 2019, Dolby Laboratories’ Women’s Employee Network Group (WE) celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD), a global movement dedicated to the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. WE members in Beijing, San Francisco, Sydney, and Valbonne, France hosted a variety of events aligned with this year's IWD theme #BalanceForBetter. Photo credit: Kali Edwards.



Dolby Laboratories' Women’s Employee Network Group celebrated International Women's Day at a breakfast at Dolby's headquarters in San Francisco.



Dolby Laboratories’ International Women's Day breakfast attendees are addressed by Judy Kopa, Business Unit CFO and Software Strategy Advisor, Cisco.



Attendees at Dolby Laboratories' International Women's Day event celebrated this year’s theme, #BalanceForBetter.



Joe Siino, President, Via Licensing, speaks during Dolby Laboratories’ third annual International Women’s Day event.





