DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

(DLB)
Dolby Laboratories Hosts Fifth Annual Girls Who Code Visit

07/26/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, July 25, 2019, over 20 young women from a local Girls Who Code Summer Immersion Program (SIP) visited Dolby Laboratories' headquarters in San Francisco for a day of exploration, unique learning experiences, and networking. Through the Dolby Cares program, employee volunteers led thought-provoking demos in a few of its 100 + labs, guided the young innovators through a hands-on design thinking workshop, and discussed career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM).

The field trip is part of an annual partnership between Girls Who Code and the Dolby Cares program, now on its fifth year, designed to inspire the next generation of innovators and help to close the gender gap in technology. Photos: Genevieve Shiffrar.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Voice, Dolby Dimension, and Dolby Audio – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.  

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Contact information:
Gentry Bennett
Gentry.bennett@dolby.com
513-253-5033

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a969cf85-90de-4af9-868a-bff9d33873cb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b5a4a4e-89e7-4607-9fc1-ad0cecc867d8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc384edb-140c-411a-83c0-00940fbf600b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da79697a-38d5-4382-93ea-6bd464cdb12c

Primary Logo

Girls Who Code explore the sensory immersion lab, one of over 100 labs in Dolby Laboratories’ headquarters, on July 25, 2019.
Dolby Laboratories sparks imagination at the fifth annual Girls Who Code visit on July 25, 2019.
On July 25, 2019, Dolby Laboratories hosted Girls Who Code for a day of exploration including a design thinking workshop.
Dr. Poppy Crum, Chief Scientist, Dolby Laboratories, talks to Girls Who Code about how Dolby technology advances the science of sight and sound on July 25, 2019.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
