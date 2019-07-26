Dolby Laboratories Hosts Fifth Annual Girls Who Code Visit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, July 25, 2019, over 20 young women from a local Girls Who Code Summer Immersion Program (SIP) visited Dolby Laboratories' headquarters in San Francisco for a day of exploration, unique learning experiences, and networking. Through the Dolby Cares program, employee volunteers led thought-provoking demos in a few of its 100 + labs, guided the young innovators through a hands-on design thinking workshop, and discussed career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM).



The field trip is part of an annual partnership between Girls Who Code and the Dolby Cares program, now on its fifth year, designed to inspire the next generation of innovators and help to close the gender gap in technology. Photos: Genevieve Shiffrar.

