Dolby Laboratories President and CEO Kevin Yeaman Presenting at the Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories, will present at the 39th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. CT.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Voice, Dolby Dimension and Dolby Audio – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DLB-F

Investor Contact:
Dolby Laboratories
Jason Dea, +1-357-7002
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Dolby Laboratories
Tony Carter, +1-404-316-0201
tony.carter@dolby.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
