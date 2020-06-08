Dolby Laboratories President and CEO Kevin Yeaman to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Log in
06/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories, will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. CDT.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Voice – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work. 

Dolby, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DLB-F

Investor Contact:
Jason Dea
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
415-357-7002
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
415-505-8357
karen.hartquist@dolby.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
