Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dolby Laboratories , Inc. (NYSE:DLB) hosted high school juniors from the Arts, Media & Entertainment Academy at Philip & Sala Burton Academic High School , part of the San Francisco Unified School District. The event, now in its fourth year, is led by Dolby Cares, the company's community relations program focused on inspiring the next generation of innovators in science, technology, engineering, art, and math, as well as addressing communities' most critical needs. Through Dolby’s ongoing multiyear education partnership, Dolby employee volunteers also work with Burton instructors throughout the school year to develop curriculum that aligns with today’s industry standards and teach students real-life applications of industry technologies.



Over 60 students from the Arts, Media & Entertainment Academy at Philip & Sala Burton Academic High School visited Dolby Laboratories' San Francisco headquarters and participated in interactive discussions with Dolby employees to learn how Dolby creates and delivers innovative audio and video experiences in the cinema, at home, and on the go.



Philip & Sala Burton Academic High School students listen to how you can access Dolby technology on your mobile phone while visiting Dolby’s Cinema, one of the more than 100 labs in Dolby’s San Francisco headquarters.



Dolby’s Ninah Solidum, presents to a captive audience of more than 60 Philip & Sala Burton Academic High School students during a career planning session hosted in Dolby’s San Francisco headquarters focused on inspiring the next generation of innovators in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.



Philip & Sala Burton Academic High School students get a hands-on DJ lesson from Tim Pryde, Director of Dolby Music, in one of Dolby's labs demonstrating Dolby Atmos for Music.





For more information about Dolby's impact in the community, please visit www.dolby.com/dolbycares .

