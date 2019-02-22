Log in
Oscar Nominees Celebrate 91st Academy Awards with Dolby Laboratories

02/22/2019 | 02:52am EST

HOLLYWOOD, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Dolby Laboratories celebrated the 91st Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories at h Club in Hollywood. Photo credit: Matt Sayles/Invision

Oscar Nominees Celebrate 91st Academy Awards with Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories celebrated the 91st Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories at h Club in Hollywood on February 21, 2019. (L-R) Tom Ozanich, “A Star is Born,” Dean Zupancic, “A Star is Born,” Tim Cavagin, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Warhurst, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Mary H. Ellis, “First Man,” Mildred Iatrou Morgan, “First Man,” Ai-Ling Lee, “First Man,” Nina Hartstone, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and Sergio Diaz, “Roma.”


Oscar Nominees Celebrate 91st Academy Awards with Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories celebrates the 91st Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories at h Club in Hollywood on February 21, 2019. (L-R) Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution, 20th Century Fox Film, Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories and John Fithian, President and CEO, National Association of Theatre Owners.


Oscar Nominees Celebrate 91st Academy Awards with Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories celebrates the 91st Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories at h Club in Hollywood on February 21, 2019.


Media Contact:
Gentry Bennett
gentry.bennett@dolby.com 
513.253.5033

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a8a8075-9e96-43e6-991d-2946e0bc10e9

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d6a4240-a569-4ec5-87c5-aa1a2c594bb3

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0f9426d-f7da-4539-b675-8e6f34a6806f

Dolby Logo Black.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
