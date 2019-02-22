Oscar Nominees Celebrate 91st Academy Awards with Dolby Laboratories
02/22/2019 | 02:52am EST
HOLLYWOOD, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Dolby Laboratories celebrated the 91st Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories at h Club in Hollywood. Photo credit: Matt Sayles/Invision
Dolby Laboratories celebrated the 91st Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories at h Club in Hollywood on February 21, 2019. (L-R) Tom Ozanich, “A Star is Born,” Dean Zupancic, “A Star is Born,” Tim Cavagin, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Warhurst, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Mary H. Ellis, “First Man,” Mildred Iatrou Morgan, “First Man,” Ai-Ling Lee, “First Man,” Nina Hartstone, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and Sergio Diaz, “Roma.”
Dolby Laboratories celebrates the 91st Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories at h Club in Hollywood on February 21, 2019. (L-R) Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution, 20th Century Fox Film, Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories and John Fithian, President and CEO, National Association of Theatre Owners.
Dolby Laboratories celebrates the 91st Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories at h Club in Hollywood on February 21, 2019.