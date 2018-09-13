: SELECT L2 as Lword FROM table_word WHERE L1='' AND default_context = 1

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
Tencent Video to Stream World’s First Live Event in Dolby Vision

09/13/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

2018 Super Penguin Ultimate Game will be available through Tencent Video’s OTT Service in Dolby Vision to consumers in China

2018 Super Penguin Ultimate Game in Dolby Vision
The 2018 Super Penguin Ultimate Game will be streamed live in Dolby Vision HDR on September 15 via Tencent Video and will be accessible to Tencent Video Super VIP users in China with select Dolby Vision-enabled TVs.


SAN FRANCISCO and BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and Tencent (SEHK:700) announced today that the 2018 Super Penguin Ultimate Game will be streamed live in Dolby Vision HDR on September 15 via Tencent Video and will be accessible to Tencent Video Super VIP users in China with select Dolby Vision-enabled TVs. This makes Tencent Video the world’s first OTT content service provider to deliver a live Dolby Vision experience.

The 2018 Super Penguin Ultimate Game is Tencent’s third annual celebrity basketball game. This year, former NBA players Tracy McGrady and Chris Bosh will join seventeen of China's top celebrities and two Chinese professional basketball players. The game will also feature a halftime performance from Rocket Girls 101, an eleven-member pop group from the Chinese reality show Produce 101.

“Tencent Video is transforming the way consumers enjoy live entertainment by bringing Dolby Vision to their live streaming service,” said Giles Baker, Senior Vice President, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories. “With Dolby Vision, basketball fans watching Tencent’s Super Penguin Ultimate Game will feel as if they are sitting courtside as they watch the two teams face off from the comfort of their home.”

“Tencent strives to continuously enhance the viewing experiences of our customers, which is why we decided to partner with Dolby,” said Billion Zhao, General Manager, OTT Department, Tencent Video. “We chose to deliver this year’s Super Penguin Ultimate Game in Dolby Vision to bring viewers closer to the action than ever before.”

Dolby Vision transforms your viewing experience with ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver colors never seen before on a screen, incredible contrast, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The result is a refined, lifelike image that will make you forget you are looking at a screen.

The game will be delivered live in Dolby Vision using an ATEME Titan Live encoder.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Voice, and Dolby Audio – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

About Tencent Video
Tencent Video, one of the leading online video platforms in China, boasts an abundance of premium and popular contents as well as professional media-operating capability, making it a comprehensive video content platform that integrates hit films and TV series, variety and entertainment shows, sports events, news and information. Through various channels like PC and mobile terminals as well as media players in living rooms, the platform delivers great recreational experiences to users via smooth HD videos, in a bid to meet their different demands for video watching experience.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the Unites States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-G

Media Contacts:
Dolby Laboratories (United States)
Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong
+1-415-558-0751
Cairon.Armstrong@Dolby.com

Dolby Laboratories (China)
Lila Fu
+86 10 5910 3246 / +86 1391 092 0986
Lila.Fu@dolby.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd43d166-6076-4e80-bebf-c94d4afde579 

Dolby Logo Black.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
