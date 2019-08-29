Dollar General 2Q Sales, Profit Beat Expectations

By Dave Sebastian

Dollar General Corp. (DG) said its second-quarter sales rose as the discount retailer's same-store sales grew, beating analysts' expectations.

The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based company reported Thursday a profit of $426.6 million, or $1.65 a share, up from $407.2 million, or $1.52 a share, in the comparable quarter last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.57 a share.

Sales for the quarter ended Aug. 2 rose to $6.98 billion from $6.44 billion, above the consensus forecast of $6.89 billion.

Same-store sales increased 4% during the quarter.

Dollar General was one of the three dollar-store chains that reached a collective $1.2 million settlement on Monday with the New York attorney general's office after undercover investigators found expired over-the-counter drugs and obsolete motor oil on store shelves in the state. Dollar General settled for $1.1 million.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com