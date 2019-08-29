Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dollar General Corporation    DG

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 07:38:41 am
152.25 USD   +7.96%
07:31aDOLLAR GENERAL : Taps New Operating Chief, Store Operations Executive
DJ
07:15aDOLLAR GENERAL : Raises Full-Year Guidance
DJ
07:06aDollar General 2Q Sales, Profit Beat Expectations
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dollar General 2Q Sales, Profit Beat Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:06am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Dollar General Corp. (DG) said its second-quarter sales rose as the discount retailer's same-store sales grew, beating analysts' expectations.

The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based company reported Thursday a profit of $426.6 million, or $1.65 a share, up from $407.2 million, or $1.52 a share, in the comparable quarter last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.57 a share.

Sales for the quarter ended Aug. 2 rose to $6.98 billion from $6.44 billion, above the consensus forecast of $6.89 billion.

Same-store sales increased 4% during the quarter.

Dollar General was one of the three dollar-store chains that reached a collective $1.2 million settlement on Monday with the New York attorney general's office after undercover investigators found expired over-the-counter drugs and obsolete motor oil on store shelves in the state. Dollar General settled for $1.1 million.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 1.64% 141.03 Delayed Quote.30.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.08% 60.41 Delayed Quote.7.85%
WTI 0.45% 56.1 Delayed Quote.17.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
07:31aDOLLAR GENERAL : Taps New Operating Chief, Store Operations Executive
DJ
07:15aDOLLAR GENERAL : Raises Full-Year Guidance
DJ
07:06aDollar General 2Q Sales, Profit Beat Expectations
DJ
07:01aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Up Over 250 Points As China Tamps Down Fears Of ..
DJ
07:00aDOLLAR GENERAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in D..
AQ
06:46aDOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Announces Key Management Promotions
BU
06:42aDOLLAR GENERAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aDOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Financial Result..
BU
08/28DOLLAR GENERAL : The Boulder Group Represents 1031 Buyer in Three Dollar General..
AQ
08/27DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Scheduled to Participate in the Barclays 2019 Globa..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 523 M
EBIT 2020 2 239 M
Net income 2020 1 667 M
Debt 2020 2 600 M
Yield 2020 0,90%
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
EV / Sales2021 1,32x
Capitalization 36 431 M
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 141,14  $
Last Close Price 141,03  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Warren F. Bryant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION30.49%36 431
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION44.56%129 514
TARGET CORPORATION58.42%54 406
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V11.35%48 520
DOLLARAMA INC58.42%12 182
BURLINGTON STORES INC6.52%11 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group