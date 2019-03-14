Dollar General : 4Q Profit Slips -- Update

By Kimberly Chin



Dollar General Corp. (DG) said Thursday profit fell roughly 30% for the fourth quarter due primarily to an income tax expense of $130.2 million, compared with a benefit of $112.9 million in the same quarter last year.

For the quarter ended Feb. 1, the Goodlettsville, Tenn. retailer said net income was $483.2 million, or $1.84 a share, down from $712.2 million, or $2.63 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated $1.88 a share. Dollar General said profit was negatively impacted by store closures and disaster-related expenses.

Net sales rose 8.5% to $6.65 billion, above the consensus forecast of $6.61 billion. Same-store sales climbed 4%, beating the 2.6% estimated by a consensus of analysts, according to FactSet.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com