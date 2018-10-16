Log in
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION (DG)

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION (DG)
Dollar General : Activist investor Icahn takes stake in Dollar Tree - NY Post

10/16/2018 | 07:00pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

(Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn is accumulating a significant stake in discount chain Dollar Tree Inc, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Icahn's plans for the stake were not immediately clear, the report https://nypost.com/2018/10/16/carl-icahn-has-taken-a-stake-in-dollar-tree added.

Icahn's previous foray into the discount retailing industry resulted in the sale of Family Dollar to Dollar Tree in 2014. He was then Family Dollar's largest shareholder.

Neither Icahn nor Dollar Tree responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

Dollar Tree shares rose 5.4 percent to $85.30 on Tuesday morning following the news.

(This version of the story corrects paragraph three to say Family Dollar was acquired by Dollar Tree, not Dollar General)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Stocks treated in this article : Dollar Tree, Dollar General Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 2.65% 109.36 Delayed Quote.14.39%
DOLLAR TREE 4.94% 84.78 Delayed Quote.-24.55%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 564 M
EBIT 2019 2 188 M
Net income 2019 1 625 M
Debt 2019 2 652 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 17,42
P/E ratio 2020 15,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 27 817 M
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Warren F. Bryant Independent Director
William C. Rhodes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION14.39%27 817
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION20.63%99 447
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V14.69%49 876
TARGET CORPORATION29.67%44 535
BURLINGTON STORES INC27.43%10 503
DOLLARAMA INC-25.35%9 556
