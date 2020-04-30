Dollar General : Announces Additional $25 Million Investment in Employee Appreciation Bonuses

Company Also Provides Updates on COVID Responses

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced today an additional $25 million investment in retail, distribution center and fleet employee bonuses to demonstrate continued appreciation for the exceptional efforts of employees to serve customers and fulfill the Company’s mission of Serving Others during the Company’s first quarter 2020. Today’s announcement brings the Company’s total investment in employee appreciation bonuses to approximately $60 million.

“We are proud to provide this additional $25 million investment that reflects our gratitude and appreciation for our teams’ continued efforts to serve our customers,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “We understand the work our teams are doing every day makes a real difference in the lives of our neighbors and communities who depend on us to provide a reliable, affordable and nearby shopping experience. Our employees continue to demonstrate the strength of our mission of Serving Others and remain united every day to serve our customers.”

Today’s bonus announcement applies to all full and part time employees across its store, distribution center and private fleet networks employed as of May 1, 2020 and is in addition to the $35 million investment announced on March 24, 2020.

Additionally, the Company is taking the necessary steps to ensure stores can remain open to serve customers. Current efforts include:

Employee and Customer Protective Measures

Dollar General continues to provide facial coverings and disposable gloves to employees who choose, or who are required by local governments, to wear them. Employees may also wear their own facial coverings as long as disposable masks are appropriately discarded and fabric masks are laundered after each use.

In stores, social distancing measures are being exercised in each of the Company’s more than 16,000 locations, which are designed to help employees and customers remain six feet apart. Work also is underway to install approximately 40,000 sneeze guards across the chain, and store teams are working to provide a clean work and shopping environment through enhanced cleaning protocols.

In each of Dollar General’s traditional distribution centers and cold storage facilities, enhanced cleaning protocols and social distancing measures are in place, including traffic flow patterns and additional measures in common areas such as restrooms, locker rooms and break rooms.

Additionally, Dollar General continues to remind employees on a regular basis of the steps to help avoid or contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as well as steps they should take if they experience symptoms or have direct contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Employees who are experiencing fever or other symptoms of the virus are asked to stay home. The Company also continues to communicate its paid sick leave protocols for employees who have been impacted by COVID-19, including those who have tested positive. Among various aspects of the policies, employees required to remain at home due to their own diagnosis, to care for an immediate family or household member or while awaiting test results will be paid for regularly-scheduled hours during that time.

Employee Assistance

Dollar General is making a $250,000 donation to its Dollar General Employee Assistance Foundation, which provides financial assistance to employees during specified times of need.

Dollar General Literacy Foundation Community Support with Save the Children

With approximately 55 million American school children currently home during the day, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is making a $2 million contribution to support Save the Children’s coronavirus response efforts across rural America to help ensure children continue to learn and have access to nutritious food during nationwide school closures. The financial resources will help ensure children, particularly in rural areas where a significant percentage of Dollar General stores are located, prevent wide-scale learning loss including reading achievements and academic progress made during the current school year. Save the Children’s programs supported by this donation help provide resources to families to begin or continue at-home learning processes and distribute educational games and toys, as well as hygiene materials and shelf-stable foods.

Continued Operations to Support American Families

Dollar General’s value and convenience proposition continues to play a vital role in thousands of American households as families are relying on its stores more than ever to help stretch their budgets on essential items. The Company continues to hear from customers, employees and others who have expressed their gratitude for Dollar General’s service to their communities during these difficult times. These messages reinforce the importance of the Company taking necessary steps to ensure that stores can remain open to serve customers and communities.

Hiring Efforts

Dollar General announced plans in mid-March to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 individuals to support the heightened demand for the household essentials it carries. The Company received an overwhelmingly positive response from candidates looking to grow or develop their career or for those individuals whose prior employment may have been impacted by COVID-19. Between March 15 and April 30, Dollar General hired more than 43,000 individuals with thousands of additional applicants and candidates currently going through the interviewing and hiring process.

Dollar General continues to seek candidates to support opportunities across its store, distribution center, private fleet and corporate functions. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Candidates can learn more about a variety of opportunities across the Dollar General network and apply for available openings here.

