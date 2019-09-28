Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dollar General Corporation    DG

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dollar General : Celebrates Grand Opening of 16,000th Store in Panama City, Florida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

Milestone grand opening includes community celebration; Company demonstrates its mission of Serving Others in donations to local schools

This morning, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) celebrated the grand opening of its 16,000th store in Panama City, Florida. The Company celebrated the milestone event with a community celebration and donations to two local elementary schools at its new store on East Third Street, which will serve Gulf Coast residents still rebuilding from devastation caused by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190928005024/en/

Dollar General celebrates the grand opening of its 16,000th store today in Panama City, Florida. Photo by Tim Allen Photography.

Dollar General celebrates the grand opening of its 16,000th store today in Panama City, Florida. Photo by Tim Allen Photography.

“We are thrilled to expand our store presence with our 16,000th store grand opening celebration today,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “From our first store in rural Kentucky to today’s 16,000th store in Panama City, our commitment to serve the communities we call home has never wavered. From small towns to metropolitan city centers and every community in between, Dollar General is proud to create positive economic impact and local career opportunities as we provide customers with everyday value and convenience. We are grateful we can support the Panama City community, which continues to rebuild from Hurricane Michael’s landfall last year, and demonstrate our mission of Serving Others through donations made to two local elementary schools today. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire Dollar General family whose hard work and dedication have helped us reach this significant milestone.”

Dollar General presented the first 500 adult customers with $10 gift cards and tote bags containing a variety of complimentary products. Festivities also included giveaways and entertainment provided from several of Dollar General’s vendor partners, complimentary breakfast and lunch and Dollar General’s exclusive Clover Valley® private brand snack samples, as well as the opportunity to win a free year of shopping from Dollar General, a prize valued at $520.

Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others focuses on supporting literacy and education initiatives in the communities it proudly calls home. To demonstrate that commitment, Dollar General, in partnership with The Kellogg Company, presented Cedar Grove Elementary School and Parker Elementary School, both located in Panama City, Florida, each with $16,000 to commemorate the event.

Additionally, Mayor Greg Brudnicki, Panama City, and Mayor Ralph Hammond, City of Springfield, each issued proclamations in their respective municipalities declaring September 28, 2019, as “Dollar General Day.”

“Economic progress in a community comes in many forms, and the opening of Dollar General’s 16,000th store is another positive step forward in the community getting back to normalcy from Hurricane Michael,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “We appreciate Dollar General for reinvesting in our community.”

“The City of Springfield is very proud to have Dollar General back up and open in our community,” said City of Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond. “The grand opening will help our community in its healing from the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Our recovery efforts are moving forward toward a newer, bigger and better community, and we are thankful to Dollar General for supporting our city. We looking forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.”

Dollar General opened one of its very first Florida locations in Panama City more than 42 years ago in 1977. The Company also operates one of its 16 distribution centers in Alachua, Florida. To date, Dollar General employs more than 8,300 Floridians.

Dollar General was originally founded in 1939 as Turner and Son Wholesale by J.L. Turner and Cal Turner, Sr. The father-and-son team pioneered the dollar-store concept when they opened the first Dollar General retail location in Springfield, Kentucky in 1955. Today, Dollar General employs more than 141,000 people through 16,000 retail stores, 16 traditional distribution centers and four DG Fresh facilities in 44 states. Earlier this month, the Company also announced its plans to expand its presence to 46 states by adding store locations in Wyoming and Washington in fiscal year 2020.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG Newsroom, contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at dgpr@dg.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,000 stores in 44 states as of September 28, 2019. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
01:31pDOLLAR GENERAL : Celebrates Grand Opening of 16,000th Store in Panama City, Flor..
BU
09/19N.Y. State Retirement Fund Reaches Climate Deals With 11 Companies
DJ
09/18DOLLAR GENERAL : to Host Fifth Annual A Day of Beauty
PU
09/17DOLLAR GENERAL : Top Six Items for Any Celebration
PU
09/13DOLLAR GENERAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of..
AQ
09/11DOLLAR GENERAL : and Frito-Lay™ Partner to Bring Stars to Soldiers
PU
09/09DOLLAR GENERAL : Announces Plans to Expand to 46 States In 2020
BU
09/06DOLLAR GENERAL : Pantry Refresh for Less with Dollar General
PU
09/05DOLLAR GENERAL : Literacy Foundation Announces $2.8 Million for Youth Literacy I..
BU
09/03DOLLAR GENERAL : Announces Key Management Promotions
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 661 M
EBIT 2020 2 286 M
Net income 2020 1 692 M
Debt 2020 2 488 M
Yield 2020 0,80%
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
EV / Sales2021 1,46x
Capitalization 41 136 M
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 164,38  $
Last Close Price 160,02  $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Warren F. Bryant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION48.06%41 136
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION40.37%125 758
TARGET CORPORATION60.83%54 220
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V13.95%51 848
BURLINGTON STORES INC22.39%13 100
DOLLARAMA INC46.13%11 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group