Dollar General : Celebrates Longview, Texas Distribution Center Grand Opening

This morning, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) welcomed employees, their families and local and state officials to celebrate the official grand opening of the Company’s 16th distribution center in Longview, Texas. At full capacity, the state-of-the-art Longview facility is expected to employ more than 400 people and support approximately 1,000 Dollar General stores.

“Today marks another growth milestone for Dollar General in the great state of Texas as we celebrate the grand opening of our Longview distribution center alongside employees, their families and local and state officials,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “We are proud to have a partnership with the state of Texas spanning more than four decades after opening our first store in the state in 1977. We are tremendously thankful for the support from Governor Greg Abbott, Longview Mayor Andy Mack, Judge Bill Stoudt and the Longview Economic and Community Development throughout the progression of this project. We look forward to being a longstanding business partner in the Longview community.”

Dollar General’s presence in Texas now encompasses two distribution centers and more than 1,500 stores that proudly employs more than 13,000 Texans. The Company announced plans to open its second Texas distribution center in December 2017, and began shipping from the Longview facility in early 2019.

To illustrate Dollar General’s commitment to the Longview community and its mission of Serving Others, Dollar General presented a $10,000 donation to Johnston McQueen Elementary School to support local literacy and education initiatives.

“The Texas economy continues to thrive because of investments like this one from Dollar General,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “With the opening of its second distribution center in Texas, Dollar General is creating hundreds of new jobs in Longview and growing its already expansive footprint in the Lone Star State. The state of Texas is grateful for this partnership and will continue to foster an economic environment that allows Texas employers and workers to flourish.”

“The main theme of Dollar General’s mission statement is Serving Others. That same spirit is shared by the citizens of Longview and East Texas and that will ensure the success of this project for Dollar General and Longview for many years to come,” said Wayne Mansfield, President and CEO of the Longview Economic Development Corporation. “The impact of the project goes beyond just the economics. It also touches the intrinsic values that are commonly displayed by our citizens and Dollar General. We are proud to welcome Dollar General to our community and to our family.”

“Dollar General’s investment in Longview is the exactly the type of project we look for – a good company bringing hundreds of quality jobs and making itself a valuable partner for our city, county and region,” said Longview’s Mayor Andy Mack. “This is the reason we’ve built business parks. This is the reason we’ve invested in our roads, water and other infrastructure. For companies like Dollar General, my message is simple. Longview is open for business.”

Dollar General partnered with Clayco as the project’s official general contractor, Leo A. Daly as the architectural engineering firm and Elan Design as the civil engineering firm to design and build the one-million square foot facility.

Dollar General’s 15 additional distribution centers are located in Alachua, Florida; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Bessemer, Alabama; Bethel, Pennsylvania; Fulton, Missouri; Indianola, Mississippi; Jackson, Georgia; Janesville, Wisconsin; Jonesville, South Carolina; Lebec, California; Marion, Indiana; San Antonio, Texas; Scottsville, Kentucky; South Boston, Virginia; and Zanesville, Ohio. The company is currently under construction on a 17th distribution center in Amsterdam, New York.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for 80 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 15,597 stores in 44 states as of May 3, 2019. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

