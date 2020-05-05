Dollar General Corporation : Announces Change in Location of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Meeting to Be Held Virtually

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today gives notice that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CT (the “Meeting”) will be conducted solely through virtual means due to continuing concerns regarding the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, directors, and other guests arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result, shareholders can participate via live webcast as detailed below but will not be able to physically attend the Meeting. The Company anticipates resuming physical, in-person annual meetings of shareholders in 2021 unless unusual circumstances again warrant a virtual-only meeting.

Virtual Meeting Attendance and Participation

Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2020, the record date for the Meeting, and their proxy holders and “street name” holders that hold a legal proxy, broker’s proxy card or voting instruction form provided by their bank, broker or nominee, may attend and participate in the Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DG2020 (the “Annual Meeting Website”) and entering the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice of internet availability previously provided. Online access to the Meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m. CT. Any updates will be posted on the investor relations section of www.dollargeneral.com under “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations”. Technical support will be available beginning 15 minutes prior to the start of the Meeting to assist shareholders as needed.

Shareholders may vote and submit questions during the Meeting by following the instructions and rules of conduct which will be available on or through the Annual Meeting Website on the day of the Meeting. Shareholders may submit questions in two ways. If they wish to submit a question before the Meeting, then beginning on May 13, 2020 until the Meeting, they may log into www.proxyvote.com and enter their 16-digit control number. Once past the login screen, click on “Question for Management,” type in the question, and click “Submit.” Alternatively, shareholders will be able to submit questions live during the Meeting by accessing the Meeting via the Annual Meeting Website, using their 16-digit control number, typing the question into the “Ask a Question” field and clicking “Submit.” During the Meeting the Company intends to answer questions that are pertinent to the Company and the Meeting matters, subject to time constraints, and may group and answer together questions that are substantially similar to avoid repetition. Questions that are not answered during the Meeting will be addressed as outlined in the rules of conduct for the Meeting that will be posted on the Annual Meeting Website.

Persons who do not have a 16-digit control number may still virtually attend the Meeting as a guest in listen-only mode by visiting the Annual Meeting Website and entering the information requested on the screen to register as a guest. Guests in listen-only mode will be able to listen to the presentation and matters discussed, as well as view Company presentation slides, but will not be able to ask questions, vote, or examine the list of record shareholders.

Voting Before or At the Meeting

All shareholders as of the record date, whether or not they intend to virtually attend the Meeting, are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card, voting instruction form and notice of internet availability that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders who have previously submitted proxies, or voted via telephone or by internet, do not need to take any further action.

Shareholders as of the record date who have not voted their shares prior to the Meeting or who wish to change their vote will be able to vote their shares electronically at the Meeting by clicking “Vote Here” on the Annual Meeting Website until the Company announces that the polls are closed. Note that the Annual Meeting Website will not be active until approximately two weeks prior to the Meeting date.

Availability of Record Shareholder List

The Company will make an electronic list of the shareholders of record as of the record date available for examination by shareholders on the Annual Meeting Website during the Meeting, along with the proxy materials for the Meeting. To access the record shareholder list, shareholders must enter their 16-digit control number. To inspect the record shareholder list prior to the Meeting, shareholders should contact the Company’s Investor Relations department.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,368 stores in 45 states as of February 28, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

