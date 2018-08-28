Dollar General : Literacy Foundation Makes a $3.4 Million Difference

915 organizations receive grant funding to support a successful 2018-2019 academic year

Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $3.4 million in youth literacy grants to 915 schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the 44 states Dollar General (NYSE: DG) serves. The youth literacy grants will provide financial funding to teachers, libraries and literacy organizations to support a successful academic year. A complete list of youth literacy grant recipients is available at www.dgliteracy.org.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to be an ardent supporter of schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “Dollar General’s mission is Serving Others, and this commitment comes to life through Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants that will impact thousands of students across the country. Since its inception 25 years ago, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has partnered with thousands of organizations focused on advancing the goals of literacy and education.”

To date, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to schools, libraries and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to increase literacy skills for individuals of all ages. Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education. In 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established in his honor and has since helped more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to organizations located within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center. Grant applications for 2019 youth, summer, family and adult literacy programs will be available on January 2, 2019.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 75 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

