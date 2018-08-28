Dollar General : Literacy Foundation Makes a $3.4 Million Difference

Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $3.4
million in youth literacy grants to 915 schools and nonprofit
organizations throughout the 44 states Dollar General (NYSE: DG) serves.
The youth literacy grants will provide financial funding to teachers,
libraries and literacy organizations to support a successful academic
year. A complete list of youth literacy grant recipients is available at www.dgliteracy.org.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to be an ardent
supporter of schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations,”
said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “Dollar
General’s mission is Serving Others, and this commitment
comes to life through Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants that
will impact thousands of students across the country. Since its
inception 25 years ago, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has
partnered with thousands of organizations focused on advancing the goals
of literacy and education.”
To date, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than
$159 million in grants to schools, libraries and literacy organizations
as part of its commitment to increase literacy skills for individuals of
all ages. Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, was functionally
illiterate and never completed a formal education. In 1993, the Dollar
General Literacy Foundation was established in his honor and has since
helped more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward
literacy or continued education.
Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to
organizations located within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store
or distribution center. Grant applications for 2019 youth, summer,
family and adult literacy programs will be available on January 2, 2019.
About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives
that help others improve their lives through literacy and education.
Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants
to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 10 million individuals
take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or
English proficiency. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy
Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.
About Dollar General Corporation
Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for
more than 75 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money.
Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and
replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning
supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low
prices in convenient neighborhood locations. In addition to high-quality
private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s
most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble,
Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s,
General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005230/en/