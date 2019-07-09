Dollar General : Offers 11 Percent Discount to Veterans and Active Military

Dollar General will offer 11 percent off qualifying purchases this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 for all veterans, active duty military, members of the National Guard & Reserve and their immediate family members.



We proudly offer this discount in-store at more than 15,000 store locations or online by using the promo code MILITARY11.



Dollar General thanks our service men and women for their tremendous contributions to our country.



*Not valid with any other Dollar General coupons, gift cards, all phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid Wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcoholic beverages. Other restrictions may apply.

