Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dollar General Corporation    DG

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/09 02:16:54 pm
139.4 USD   +0.60%
01:43pDOLLAR GENERAL : Offers 11 Percent Discount to Veterans and Active Military
PU
02:48aAnd the No. 1 Stock-Fund Manager Is... -- WSJ
DJ
07/08DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dollar General : Offers 11 Percent Discount to Veterans and Active Military

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

Dollar General will offer 11 percent off qualifying purchases this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 for all veterans, active duty military, members of the National Guard & Reserve and their immediate family members.

We proudly offer this discount in-store at more than 15,000 store locations or online by using the promo code MILITARY11.

Dollar General thanks our service men and women for their tremendous contributions to our country.

*Not valid with any other Dollar General coupons, gift cards, all phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid Wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcoholic beverages. Other restrictions may apply.

Disclaimer

Dollar General Corporation published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 17:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
01:43pDOLLAR GENERAL : Offers 11 Percent Discount to Veterans and Active Military
PU
02:48aAnd the No. 1 Stock-Fund Manager Is... -- WSJ
DJ
07/08DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/04DOLLAR GENERAL : The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Triple Net Lease Dollar Gene..
AQ
06/28DOLLAR GENERAL : Free Custom Spider-Man Comic Book Available Exclusively at Doll..
PU
06/26DOLLAR GENERAL : Budget-Friendly Ways to Get Ready for Independence Day
PU
06/21DOLLAR GENERAL : Summer Outdoor Living on a Budget
PU
06/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Chevron Phillips, Nova, GSK, Slack
06/21DOLLAR GENERAL : Makes Strides in Recruiting, Retaining and Investing in its Emp..
PU
06/19U.S. companies warn on Trump's tariffs
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 515 M
EBIT 2020 2 236 M
Net income 2020 1 665 M
Debt 2020 2 594 M
Yield 2020 0,92%
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
EV / Sales2021 1,30x
Capitalization 35 796 M
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 138  $
Last Close Price 139  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Warren F. Bryant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION28.21%36 152
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION32.25%117 973
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V9.37%49 416
TARGET CORPORATION34.53%45 413
BURLINGTON STORES INC8.54%11 648
DOLLARAMA INC51.65%11 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About