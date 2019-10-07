Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dollar General Corporation    DG

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dollar General : Offers 11 Percent Discount to Veterans and Active Military

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

Dollar General will offer 11 percent off qualifying purchases this Wednesday, October 9, 2019 for all veterans, active duty military, members of the National Guard & Reserve and their immediate family members.

We proudly offer this discount in-store at more than 16,000 store locations or online by using the promo code MILITARY11.

Dollar General thanks our service men and women for their tremendous contributions to our country.

*Not valid with any other Dollar General coupons, gift cards, all phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid Wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcoholic beverages. Other restrictions may apply.

Disclaimer

Dollar General Corporation published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 18:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
02:37pDOLLAR GENERAL : Offers 11 Percent Discount to Veterans and Active Military
PU
10/07DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/04DOLLAR GENERAL : Spooktacular Ways to Transform Your Home this October
PU
10/02DOLLAR GENERAL : The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Triple Net Lease Minnesota D..
AQ
09/28DOLLAR GENERAL : Celebrates Grand Opening of 16,000th Store in Panama City, Flor..
BU
09/19N.Y. State Retirement Fund Reaches Climate Deals With 11 Companies
DJ
09/19DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Report
CO
09/18DOLLAR GENERAL : to Host Fifth Annual A Day of Beauty
PU
09/17DOLLAR GENERAL : Top Six Items for Any Celebration
PU
09/13DOLLAR GENERAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 660 M
EBIT 2020 2 286 M
Net income 2020 1 692 M
Debt 2020 2 488 M
Yield 2020 0,79%
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 41 380 M
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 164,00  $
Last Close Price 160,97  $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
Jeffery Carl Owen Chief Operating Officer
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION48.94%40 858
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION43.18%126 708
TARGET CORPORATION65.08%54 623
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.91%51 733
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.19.23%13 148
DOLLARAMA INC.47.83%11 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group