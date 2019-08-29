Dollar General : Raises Full-Year Guidance

By Dave Sebastian

Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday raised full-year sales and earnings projections, even as it said it anticipates impacts of increased tariffs on Chinese goods.

For the full fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2020, Dollar General expects net sales growth of about 8%, up from its previous guidance of 7%. The company projects same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid 3% range, up from the 2.5% it previously guided.

The company said it expects earnings per share of $6.36 to $6.51 for the full year, compared with its previous outlook of $6.30 to $6.51.

"The guidance also assumes that the company can successfully mitigate, absorb, or otherwise offset the impact of these increased tariff rates," Dollar General said in its earnings release. "The guidance does not contemplate any additional increases in tariff rates, any expansion of additional products subject to tariffs, or any tariff-related impacts to broader consumer spending."

During the fiscal year, the company plans to open 975 stores, remodel 1,000 stores, and relocate 100 stores, in line with its previous guidance.

