DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 07:36:27 am
152.315 USD   +8.00%
07:31aDOLLAR GENERAL : Taps New Operating Chief, Store Operations Executive
DJ
07:15aDOLLAR GENERAL : Raises Full-Year Guidance
DJ
07:06aDollar General 2Q Sales, Profit Beat Expectations
DJ
Dollar General : Raises Full-Year Guidance

08/29/2019 | 07:15am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday raised full-year sales and earnings projections, even as it said it anticipates impacts of increased tariffs on Chinese goods.

For the full fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2020, Dollar General expects net sales growth of about 8%, up from its previous guidance of 7%. The company projects same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid 3% range, up from the 2.5% it previously guided.

The company said it expects earnings per share of $6.36 to $6.51 for the full year, compared with its previous outlook of $6.30 to $6.51.

"The guidance also assumes that the company can successfully mitigate, absorb, or otherwise offset the impact of these increased tariff rates," Dollar General said in its earnings release. "The guidance does not contemplate any additional increases in tariff rates, any expansion of additional products subject to tariffs, or any tariff-related impacts to broader consumer spending."

During the fiscal year, the company plans to open 975 stores, remodel 1,000 stores, and relocate 100 stores, in line with its previous guidance.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 523 M
EBIT 2020 2 239 M
Net income 2020 1 667 M
Debt 2020 2 600 M
Yield 2020 0,90%
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
EV / Sales2021 1,32x
Capitalization 36 431 M
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 141,14  $
Last Close Price 141,03  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Warren F. Bryant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION30.49%36 431
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION44.56%129 514
TARGET CORPORATION58.42%54 406
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V11.35%48 520
DOLLARAMA INC58.42%12 182
BURLINGTON STORES INC6.52%11 499
