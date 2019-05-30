Log in
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
Dollar General : Reiterates FY19 Outlook Despite Tariffs

05/30/2019

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Dollar General Corp. (DG) said Thursday it was maintaining its financial guidance and store-growth outlook for fiscal 2019 even as it braces for the anticipated impact of rising tariffs on goods imported from China.

For the full fiscal year ending Jan. 31, Dollar General expects net sales growth of about 7%. The company projects same-store sales growth of 2.5% growth and earnings per share of $6.30 to $6.50 for the full year.

The outlook includes the expected impact of increased tariff rates on some China product imports, which became effective earlier this month, the company said.

"The guidance also assumes that the company can successfully mitigate, absorb, or otherwise offset the impact of these increased tariff rates," Dollar General said in its earnings release. "The guidance does not contemplate any additional increases in tariff rates or any expansion of additional products subject to tariffs."

During the fiscal year, the company plans to open 975 stores, remodel 1,000 stores, and relocate 100 stores.

The stock rose 5% to $124.50 in pre-market trading. Shares are up 23% in the last year.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

