DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dollar General : Spooktacular Ways to Transform Your Home this October

0
10/04/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

Fall is officially here and the countdown to Halloween can begin! To get in the fall and Halloween spirit, consider transforming your home for the spooky season with festive, fun and affordable home décor. Stock up on affordable Halloween essentials including décor, lighting and treats with Dollar General.
Enter If You Dare
Make the first impression of your home a lasting, haunting one with easy steps. Line carved pumpkins along the walkway or patio. Turn your home into the spookiest house on the block with purple spider web lights or Edison Bulb String Lights. Decorate the outside from within by setting glowing Jack-O-Lanterns inside windowsills or placing frightful window corner creatures. Turn the front lawn into a haunted sight with Halloween Ghost Stakes. For a final touch, spruce up the entry way with assorted door mats beginning at only $5.
A Ghoulish Center Piece
Create a table setting in the dining or living room to add a touch of wicked style. Layer creepy cloth decoration to the center of the table to add texture and create the base of your design. Pose this Skelton Cat on your to table for a ghoulishly creepy or fill a glass bowl or vase with assorted pumpkin décor for a sparkly and modern centerpiece. Place glitter spiders on the cloth for an eerie touch of added décor. To create a Halloween glow to any centerpiece or table, add sets of LED Orange Tea Lights or Light Up Skull Jars for a stand-out glow.
A Wicked Table Setting
If hosting a monster bash, find decorative partyware featuring adorable pumpkins and colorful cobwebs beginning at $1 at your local Dollar General store. Drink all spooky potions and concoctions from this glass skull tumbler available in purple and orange. Leave out a cauldron of guests' favorite Halloween sweet treats that can also be treated as trick-free décor. Keep the Halloween spirit going by filling Halloween Treat Bags with snacks, candy and other goodies for guests. Make party favor planning easy with this seasonal set of party favor mix for treat bags that includes goodies like spider rings and paddle balls.

Don't forget to stay up to date on all the Halloween savings during the month of October with Dollar General's weekly ads or Digital Coupon Program. Consider signing up for Dollar General's Digital Coupons Program, which can provide customers with an easy-to-use platform and digital coupons. Sign-up today by clicking here, visiting www.dollargeneral.com/coupons or accessing coupons on the Dollar General mobile app. Customers can load coupons to the account and redeem them at checkout during their next visit!
Happy Halloween!

Disclaimer

Dollar General Corporation published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:11:07 UTC
